What about a G20 trade war summit, Cyril?
Ramaphosa has the clout to convene a special G20 summit in South Africa to talk about what is happening to the world and what might be done about it
13 April 2025 - 00:00
It is fortunate for South Africa that US President Donald Trump has the attention span of a goldfish. He was halfway done with shoving the US economy into recession — and the rest of us with it — when someone suggested to him that, perhaps, news that US Treasury bond yields were rising on Wednesday meant buyers were beginning to lose confidence in them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.