Opinion

Africa played a major role in Christianity

Some of the most decisive intellectual achievements of Christianity originated in Africa before they were disseminated to Europe

20 April 2025 - 00:00

Contrary to popular belief, Africa has played a decisive role in the formation of Christian culture, intellectual development and innovation...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC's future at risk if DA kicked out of GNU Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Trump’s tariff terror: what’s the endgame? Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Higher tax won't solve anything Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC failures tarnish its GNU partner Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Shouting slogans and voting for idiots helps no-one Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Could Trump spur a Jonas presidential run? Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It's time to face the press, Cyril Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Willies Mchunu Hogarth
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Dispatches from a country where 'very bad things' are ... Opinion
  5. Q&A with Malusi Gigaba on the state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane Opinion

Latest Videos

2025 Mini Aceman
Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix