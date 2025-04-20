China as much villain as victim in local job losses
The SA government is unable to protect workers the way other countries can
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Is China the victim or a villain in the tariff war with the US? Is China unjustifiably being targeted by the lunatic in the White House? In its dealings with other countries, is China being fair or is it responsible for dumping cheap steel and textiles, resulting in the closure of firms and industries and loss of income for thousands of people? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.