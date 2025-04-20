Dispatches from a country where 'very bad things' are happening
Having already made up his mind about South Africa, why on earth is President Trump bothering to send an ambassador?
20 April 2025 - 00:00
If an ambassador’s job includes fostering strong diplomatic, cultural and economic relations with the host country, one wonders why President Donald Trump would bother to appoint an envoy to Pretoria given his open hostility and the actions he’s already taken against this country — all based on a fusillade of blatant lies. ..
