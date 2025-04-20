Opinion

Dispatches from a country where 'very bad things' are happening

Having already made up his mind about South Africa, why on earth is President Trump bothering to send an ambassador?

20 April 2025 - 00:00

If an ambassador’s job includes fostering strong diplomatic, cultural and economic relations with the host country, one wonders why President Donald Trump would bother to appoint an envoy to Pretoria given his open hostility and the actions he’s already taken against this country — all based on a fusillade of blatant lies. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ANC, DA back off from break-up — for now Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Trump is bad enough — let’s not make things worse for ... Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | A sad saga of Zondo, Cyril, hyenas, foxes and a huge pile ... Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Rasool is collateral damage in ANC's diplomatic debacle Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Stumped again, but India's game is just not cricket Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Could Trump spur a Jonas presidential run? Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It's time to face the press, Cyril Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Willies Mchunu Hogarth
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Dispatches from a country where 'very bad things' are ... Opinion
  5. Q&A with Malusi Gigaba on the state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane Opinion

Latest Videos

2025 Mini Aceman
Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix