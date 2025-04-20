Opinion

It's time to face the press, Cyril

In a free country, reporters shouldn’t have to beg a sitting president, or be pre-approved favourites, to ask questions

20 April 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE

About two months ago, the New York Times published a piece by Michael M Grynbaum titled: “White House moves to pick the pool reporters who cover Trump.” The move was roundly condemned as an “aggressive” attempt to “erode [the] access and influence” of the media, and an attack on media freedom...

