Jonas at the bat, with two strikes against him
The genocide case against Israel and past anti-Trump insults won’t open many doors in the US for special envoy Mcebisi Jonas
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Amid the furore over the choice of Mcebisi Jonas as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy to the US, South Africans are struggling to understand how appointing the former deputy finance minister might help to de-escalate tensions...
