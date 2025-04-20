Opinion

Whale in the White House will spit Jonas out

The mission to make nice with the US was doomed from the start, thanks mainly to the way our new envoy spoke his mind five years ago

20 April 2025 - 00:00 By David Monyae

In a bid to stanch the fallout from the hostility between South Africa and the US, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to Washington. Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID MONYAE | Gaza deal offers welcome relief from horror, but no guarantees Opinion
  2. DAVID MONYAE & CLIFF MBOYA | The Global South points to a need for ... Insight
  3. DAVID MONYAE | Lamola faces formidable task in asserting SA’s foreign policy Opinion
  4. DAVID MONYAE | Vexed geopolitical issues likely to create fault lines in new SA ... Opinion
  5. DAVID MONYAE | SA tie to Brics allows for unfettered policies Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Could Trump spur a Jonas presidential run? Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It's time to face the press, Cyril Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Willies Mchunu Hogarth
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Dispatches from a country where 'very bad things' are ... Opinion
  5. Q&A with Malusi Gigaba on the state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane Opinion

Latest Videos

2025 Mini Aceman
Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix