Whale in the White House will spit Jonas out
The mission to make nice with the US was doomed from the start, thanks mainly to the way our new envoy spoke his mind five years ago
20 April 2025 - 00:00
In a bid to stanch the fallout from the hostility between South Africa and the US, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to Washington. Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. ..
