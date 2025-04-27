An advocate of liberation theology, Francis’s example needs to be emulated in today’s SA
The revolutionary pope dragged the Catholic Church’s focus back on those suffering poverty and injustice
27 April 2025 - 00:00
History will judge Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday — he was laid to rest yesterday — as perhaps the most socially transformative, if not revolutionary pontiff to head the Roman Catholic Church. The first liberation theologian to occupy the papacy, he dragged this vast empire, for generations steeped in its old ways and traditions, to wake up and smell the coffee, as it were. ..
