SA poised to negotiate between hegemons
27 April 2025 - 00:00
The expulsion last month of South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, marked a critical point in the increasingly fraught US-South Africa relationship. The expulsion signals a profound rupture in US-South Africa relations, driven as much by Pretoria’s foreign policy choices as by Washington’s broader geopolitical goals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.