There was wisdom in Ramaphosa’s initial stance on Ukraine
Just as we should not hesitate to call out our president when he makes a misstep, we should congratulate him when he pulls off a diplomatic coup
27 April 2025 - 00:00
Analysts, writers and so-called public intellectuals aren’t good at giving credit where it’s due. It’s almost as if they want to prove true the misguided notion that to be “critical” is to be perpetually in pursuit of wrongs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.