Trump turmoil demands broad, urgent action by SA
One of South Africa’s priorities is to find new export markets, and a good place to start is on our African doorstep
27 April 2025 - 00:00
In today’s tightly connected global economy, shocks are no longer confined to national borders. Like a virulent pathogen, economic decisions made in one capital city can unleash disorder across the globe. This is the reality we are staring at with the US tariffs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.