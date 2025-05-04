Opinion

Put a stop to poisonous podcasters

In the absence of regulations, for MacG and his type truth, credibility and respect for people’s dignity remain optional extras

04 May 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE

Technology has without doubt changed the way we live. Our consumption habits have altered in ways not seen before. While much of this must be welcomed, we dare not throw caution to the wind when it comes to what we consume, or the type of conduct we encourage...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | There was wisdom in Ramaphosa’s initial stance on Ukraine Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | It's time to face the press, Cyril Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Chris Hani’s comrades have messed up spectacularly Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The art of looking busy while nursing a precipitous decline Opinion
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mkhwanazi for national police chief? Look beyond the PR Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: MacGyver Mukwevho Hogarth
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Put a stop to poisonous podcasters Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Some progress on the Trump front Opinion
  4. Wake up, South Africa, and smell the freshly ground diplomatic coffee Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Follow Madiba’s lead, Mr President, and look beyond your ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at ...
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...