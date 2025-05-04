Opinion

Q&A with Salga president Bheki Stofile on the crisis in municipalities

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says municipalities are in crisis. Chris Barron asked South African Local Government Association president Bheki Stofile ...

04 May 2025 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Q&A with Dr Sipho Senabe Opinion & Analysis
  2. Q&A with Malusi Gigaba on the state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane Opinion
  3. Q&A with NDPP Shamila Batohi on Omotoso case Opinion & Analysis
  4. Q&A with justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on the state of SA's courts Insight
  5. Q&A with agriculture department's Joel Mamabolo on the danger posed by pit bulls Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: MacGyver Mukwevho Hogarth
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Put a stop to poisonous podcasters Opinion
  3. LETTERS | Cape Town rates & taxes: DA can't have it both ways Letters
  4. PETER BRUCE | Some progress on the Trump front Opinion
  5. Minerals crucial to the complete decolonisation of Africa Opinion

Latest Videos

Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha
Gogo Maweni trial begins: complainant testifies about alleged assault