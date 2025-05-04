Some progress on the Trump front
But what to offer Potus when we see him?
04 May 2025 - 00:00
Hardly had I finished reading a column the other day about how cellphone group MTN’s big business in Iran might make it impossible for its chair, Mcebisi Jonas, to act as a special emissary to the US to fix the ragged relations between Pretoria and Washington, than news dropped that Jonas had, in fact, already been on the phone to Donald Trump, the capricious US president...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.