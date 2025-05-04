Wake up, South Africa, and smell the freshly ground diplomatic coffee
While foreign powers recognise our growing international role, domestic critics are still stuck in an outdated paradigm about our foreign policy
04 May 2025 - 00:00
What a breath of fresh air last week’s state visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was. It was the clearest demonstration yet of the difference between neutrality and non-alignment. South Africa’s position is the latter, not the former; a distinction that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his foreign ministers have been at pains for some years now to explain to their many detractors at home. ..
