Opinion

Wake up, South Africa, and smell the freshly ground diplomatic coffee

While foreign powers recognise our growing international role, domestic critics are still stuck in an outdated paradigm about our foreign policy

04 May 2025 - 00:00 By LINDIWE MAZIBUKO

What a breath of fresh air last week’s state visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was. It was the clearest demonstration yet of the difference between neutrality and non-alignment. South Africa’s position is the latter, not the former; a distinction that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his foreign ministers have been at pains for some years now to explain to their many detractors at home. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Customary laws have left women lagging on land ownership Opinion
  2. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | South Africa stands tall amid democratic backsliding Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Taking responsibility doesn’t always taste good Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Kagame, Trump, money and delusions of grandeur Opinion
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | How Meta betrayed its ideals to trod the path of Musk Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: MacGyver Mukwevho Hogarth
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Put a stop to poisonous podcasters Opinion
  3. LETTERS | Cape Town rates & taxes: DA can't have it both ways Letters
  4. PETER BRUCE | Some progress on the Trump front Opinion
  5. Minerals crucial to the complete decolonisation of Africa Opinion

Latest Videos

Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha
Gogo Maweni trial begins: complainant testifies about alleged assault