Don't teach our children contested gender ideology
Any policy that disregards the role of families will alienate the very people it seeks to serve and waste taxpayer money
11 May 2025 - 00:00
As religious leaders representing millions of families across SA, we stand united in our commitment to the wellbeing of our children and the future of our nation. We recognise and appreciate the government’s efforts to improve early childhood development (ECD), including increasing access, enhancing infrastructure and raising educational standards. These steps are commendable and essential to fostering a generation of informed, capable, and compassionate citizens. ..
