I can teach you how to be a genius

Who else watched that fascinating interview between Donald Trump and ABC reporter Terry Moran? It was meant to be a reflective look at his first 100 days in the White House. Again. The most fascinating bit was when Moran corrected Trump on his assertion that Salvadoran deportee Abrego Garcia had the letters MS-13 (a criminal gang) tattooed on his knuckles. Trump simply ignored several attempts by Moran to explain that the photograph he’d seen had been Photoshopped...