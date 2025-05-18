I'm a black boer, can I be a refugee too please?
18 May 2025 - 00:00
It is said that ’n boer maak ’n plan. Nothing illustrates this better than the plan hatched around some potjiekos meal in the hinterland of our farming community recently. ..
It is said that ’n boer maak ’n plan. Nothing illustrates this better than the plan hatched around some potjiekos meal in the hinterland of our farming community recently. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.