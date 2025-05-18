Is Cyril walking into a Trump trap?
18 May 2025 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be taking the risk of his political life when he meets US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. It’ll be their first meeting since the beginning of Trump’s second term in the White House in January, when he almost immediately began a furious assault on South African “transformation” policies, including land expropriation and BEE, along with almost entirely false claims of systemic discrimination against white Afrikaner farmers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.