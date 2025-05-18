Opinion

These ‘Natives of Nowhere’ can always come back — unlike Nat Nakasa

The manufactured crisis of the 59 white refugees should be unacceptable to all South Africans

18 May 2025 - 00:00

Contemplating life in exile, the inimitable Nat Nakasa wrote a sardonic yet poignant piece about the hopeless options open to him as a stateless person. Having been refused a passport to take up a fellowship at Harvard University in the US, Nakasa opted for an exit permit, which meant he would never be allowed to return to SA...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Chickens must come home to roost Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Nobuhle Nkabane Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Is Cyril walking into a Trump trap? Opinion
  4. How libraries have remained relevant Insight
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Some rough road ahead for our Amerikaners Opinion

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Diepkloof protest chaos claims two lives, trucks looted