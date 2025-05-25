BEE is killing the economy and must be ditched
The enrichment of a small black political elite fostered a culture of corruption, using political connectedness rather than merit to generate wealth
25 May 2025 - 00:00
South Africa must reset BEE by cancelling the current version, which has only enriched a handful of people politically connected to the ANC. The so-called “political capitalists” never started a genuine business or managed one, and often set up “companies” simply to secure state contracts or resource licences and BEE shares in the private sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.