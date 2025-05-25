Opinion

BEE is killing the economy and must be ditched

The enrichment of a small black political elite fostered a culture of corruption, using political connectedness rather than merit to generate wealth

25 May 2025 - 00:00

South Africa must reset BEE by cancelling the current version, which has only enriched a handful of people politically connected to the ANC. The so-called “political capitalists” never started a genuine business or managed one, and often set up “companies” simply to secure state contracts or resource licences and BEE shares in the private sector...

