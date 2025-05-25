How Ramaphosa came up Trumps at White House meeting
The reset in relations between SA and the US will result in a mutually beneficial economic boost for the two countries
25 May 2025 - 00:00
AfriForum would have wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to have been treated differently during his recent visit to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.