Oval Office event shone a global spotlight on our shame
Perhaps those South Africans who perpetuated the genocide myth will now finally see the damage to the country and its people they have caused
25 May 2025 - 00:00
This week’s much-anticipated meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart Donald Trump marked a crucial inflection point in the relationship between Pretoria and Washington. With the steady deterioration in ties between the two countries, things were bound to come to a head at some point — and did so with Trump’s ascension to the US presidency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.