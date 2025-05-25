Remembering Ruth First, a fearless fighting intellect
25 May 2025 - 00:00
This month marks the centenary of the birth of Ruth First, a revolutionary, journalist, scholar and relentless fighter for justice. Born in Johannesburg in 1925, she dedicated her life to the struggle against apartheid, racism, and colonialism. Her parents, members of the Communist Party of South Africa, instilled in her a deep sense of justice and solidarity. Her mother nurtured a profound love of reading from an early age...
