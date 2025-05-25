Structural reform, not bailouts, needed for a flourishing steel industry
The steel industry needs predictability, fairness and infrastructure that works
25 May 2025 - 00:00
The Industrial Development Corporation’s R1.2bn support package for ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa), aimed at keeping the company’s long steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging alive, is not a cause for celebration, but a hard, pragmatic step to prevent economic and social devastation. With thousands of jobs on the line and entire local economies at risk, this intervention was unavoidable...
