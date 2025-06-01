Audit chief's same old sorry story
Culpability for this sorry state of affairs sits not only with councils but also with political leaders who have abdicated their statutory oversight duty
01 June 2025 - 00:00
When presenting her latest report on the audit performance of municipalities in parliament this week, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said she had begun to “sound like a stuck record”. The sentiment should not have surprised her audience, both in parliament and outside it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.