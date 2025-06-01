Did the AfDB not matter, or did Godongwana sleep on the job?
That we are Africa’s most sophisticated economy is not translating into diplomatic heft and influence when it matters
01 June 2025 - 00:00
When the occasion demands, President Cyril Ramaphosa steps up and talks tough, especially when he is out of the country. He seems to find the chutzpah to speak truth to world power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.