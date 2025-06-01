Economic diplomacy must restore our pride amongst nations
Engaging the world’s largest corporations, one by one, will add the desired billions of dollars and thousands of jobs into the mix
01 June 2025 - 00:00
If South Africa’s wellbeing is measured by how the holy trinity — the health of our economy, our people’s safety and security, and our global relationships — is serving South Africans, the warning signs are flashing red...
