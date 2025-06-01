In fighting killings, the police need our support
The police are at the forefront of the fight against merciless criminals, but they need our backing as a society and the support to do even more
01 June 2025 - 00:00
The outpouring of public support and praise for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after the killing by police of murder suspect Philangenkosi Makhanya (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-05-30-main-suspect-in-olorato-mongales-murder-dies-in-shootout-with-cops/) this week speaks volumes about the levels of anger and desperation at South Africa’s grim crime rate. Society has become sick and tired of criminals inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people. And getting away with it all too often. ..
