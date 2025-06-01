My BEE directive is common sense
This isn’t a shortcut; it’s a step forward — for the benefit of all
01 June 2025 - 00:00
If we want to connect more South Africans to opportunities, jobs, education, health and business, we need serious investment in digital infrastructure. To get that investment, we must create a regulatory environment that is not only fair and consistent but also aligned with all national laws on transformation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.