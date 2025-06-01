Our president, a hapless patsy in Oval Office nightmare scripted by Kafka
A country that in 1994 was hailed by the entire world as a beacon of hope has been reduced to a laughing stock — and every fleck of mud thrown at it sticks

That melodrama at the White House was such a watershed — or a biggie, as Donald Trump would say — it will take years before we can clean up the stench and debris it left behind. Any thought of the dust settling soon is pie in the sky. It’s a surreal moment, a Kafkaesque nightmare, that is bound to have an enervating impact on South Africa’s foreign relations — a prism through which others will choose to see us. And it will, I fear, leave a bitter taste in many a mouth here at home. ..
