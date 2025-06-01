Opinion

Q&A with Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on the state of municipalities

The auditor-general told parliament this week that municipalities are in a crisis. Chris Barron asked Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, who recently launched a review of local government ...

01 June 2025 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

 Q: Will your review why so many government interventions to fix municipalities have failed?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Q&A with AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel on Afrikaner ‘refugees’ Opinion
  2. Q&A : Few arrests after Intercape charges ... Chris Barron asks Gen Shadrack ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Q&A with Eastern Cape education spokesperson Ceduma Mboxela Opinion
  4. Q&A with Salga president Bheki Stofile on the crisis in municipalities Opinion
  5. Q&A with Dr Sipho Senabe Opinion & Analysis
  6. Q&A with Malusi Gigaba on the state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Henke Pistorius Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Our president, a hapless patsy in Oval Office nightmare ... Opinion
  3. CARTOON | ANC determined to pull the plug on Malatsi's BEE directive — and ... Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Did the AfDB not matter, or did Godongwana sleep on the job? Opinion
  5. HOGARTH | He must be hopping mad Hogarth

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Olorato Mongale
Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max