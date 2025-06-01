Opinion

Redress requires the economy to grow

The 'core job', as Gwen Ramokgopa describes it, is achieving 5% economic growth — whatever it takes

01 June 2025 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

US President Donald Trump’s propensity to tell lies may turn out to have done South Africa some good. His insistence — in a televised ambush of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington last month — that there is a genocide against white Afrikaner farmers has generated shrill debate at home and abroad...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Cyril did well against Trump, but ... Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Is Cyril walking into a Trump trap? Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Time’s up for the madness of the elites Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Some progress on the Trump front Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Zibi rises from the budget ashes Opinion & Analysis
  6. PETER BRUCE | Could Trump spur a Jonas presidential run? Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Henke Pistorius Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Our president, a hapless patsy in Oval Office nightmare ... Opinion
  3. CARTOON | ANC determined to pull the plug on Malatsi's BEE directive — and ... Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Did the AfDB not matter, or did Godongwana sleep on the job? Opinion
  5. HOGARTH | He must be hopping mad Hogarth

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Olorato Mongale
Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max