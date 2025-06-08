How can a crooked government keep us on the straight and narrow?
It’s only recently that the ANC has even acknowledged South Africa has a crime problem — perhaps because there are so many skelms in its own ranks
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Try as we might, it seems mighty difficult to get the Americans off our backs. They won’t leave us alone — their guns are trained on us 24/7. South Africa has become their whipping boy. And they seem to be enjoying themselves, otherwise they’d have stopped it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.