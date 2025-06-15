Distorting jobs data dooms the poor
The word 'employment' does not adequately describe the informal labour of anyone who still needs R360 a month to make ends meet
15 June 2025 - 00:00
I am stumped as to why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie decided this week to suggest that South Africa review the statistical basis for its unemployment figures by including informal workers and the self-employed — what he called “people in the township informal market who are selling all sorts of stuff, who have a turnover of R1,000 a day”. By his calculation, this would bring the country’s official unemployment rate down to 10%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.