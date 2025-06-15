Opinion

Distorting jobs data dooms the poor

The word 'employment' does not adequately describe the informal labour of anyone who still needs R360 a month to make ends meet

15 June 2025 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

I am stumped as to why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie decided this week to suggest that South Africa review the statistical basis for its unemployment figures by including informal workers and the self-employed — what he called “people in the township informal market who are selling all sorts of stuff, who have a turnover of R1,000 a day”. By his calculation, this would bring the country’s official unemployment rate down to 10%...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Moscow’s client with fake praise song, fake promises Opinion
  2. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | The real cost of running for office Opinion
  3. Wake up, South Africa, and smell the freshly ground diplomatic coffee Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Customary laws have left women lagging on land ownership Opinion
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | South Africa stands tall amid democratic backsliding Opinion
  6. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Taking responsibility doesn’t always taste good Opinion
  7. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Kagame, Trump, money and delusions of grandeur Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure Opinion
  3. RICHARD CALLAND | National Dialogue should be replaced by a serious economic ... Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | A word of warning on the national dialogue Opinion
  5. EXTRACT | Solomon’s sacrifice Insight

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 17 June 2025
MAGUDUMANA & BESTER BACK IN COURT