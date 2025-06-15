If transformation is working, where's the upside?
South African people keep getting poorer — and the developmental capacity of the state continues to erode
15 June 2025 - 00:00
The choice between economic growth and transformation is a false one, Cyril Ramaphosa tells us in his presidential newsletter. But if the president has it all figured out, why is his transformation agenda not delivering growth? Where is the fixed investment? Why are people with money and skills not building businesses, factories, warehouses and head offices in South Africa, and employing and training young people who are desperate for work? ..
