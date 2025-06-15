R4bn bailout requested by ailing Post Office would be money down the drain
15 June 2025 - 00:00
The embattled SA Post Office, which requires a further R4bn in funding as adopted in its approved business rescue plan, continues to be bogged down by poor financial management, and operational and leadership lapses, Business Day (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-06-11-sa-post-offices-operational-and-leadership-weaknesses-exposed-to-the-letter/) reported this week. This was revealed by a team from the auditor-general during a sitting of the standing committee on public accounts in parliament on Wednesday..
