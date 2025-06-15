When jobless unite both Left and Right
15 June 2025 - 00:00
The role of an economy is to create wealth, not jobs, but you’d have been hard-pressed to hold onto that in the face of the outrage outgoing Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie stirred up when he told a lunchtime group of journalists last Monday he thought the grey economy was so large that if adequately measured, actual unemployment could be about 10% and not close to 33%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.