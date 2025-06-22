Close incompetent and corrupt Setas or hand them to business
Training may be happening but it is the wrong kind, misaligned with the country's needs
22 June 2025 - 00:00
The Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) have largely failed to provide the skills the South African economy needs and should either be closed down, allowing companies to do skills training directly, or should be handed to business to run. ..
