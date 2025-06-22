Shivambu needs a bit of luck — and loads of humility
Sometimes we fail to learn — not because the teacher has nothing to impart but because the log in our eye makes it impossible to see what is plain
22 June 2025 - 00:00
After Floyd Shivambu publicly clashed with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, we all knew his goose was cooked. But this pontiff, imbued with so-called “superior logic”, somehow just couldn’t see it coming...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.