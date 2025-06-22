The NPA’s incompetence is giving free rein to crooks with their own churches
A spate of celebrated corruption cases have simply been swept aside by the courts as a result of shoddy work by the prosecution authority
22 June 2025 - 00:00
The recent acquittal of Nigerian self-styled pastor Tim Omotoso once again not only alerts the public to the sorry shambles at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), but highlights the urgent need to deal with charlatans, both local and foreign, who take advantage of the country’s freedoms to use religion as a cover to engage in nefarious activities. ..
