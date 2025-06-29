A charter not honoured in its hometown
Kliptown is famous as the birthplace of the Freedom Charter, but 70 years later few of the ringing clauses in it have taken root in the township
29 June 2025 - 00:00
A group of boys, barely in their teens, are chasing each other along the railway line in Kliptown, laughing all the way. Running after a mate at full speed, one boy trips over the tracks and falls on crushed stone. The others burst out laughing. In no time, he is back on his feet, chasing those making fun of him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.