Ethnic nationalism a threat to the ANC — and the nation
Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s rise to the position of Bapedi prime minister, and Zuma’s statement that he did not expect Zulu-speaking people to sing a Sotho praise song for Ramaphosa, are not isolated incidents
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Last weekend, on my way back from my village to Gauteng, I had an intense discussion with youth activists from Polokwane. Our conversations ranged widely — from contemporary politics to music. But the debate took a sharper turn when someone from Sekhukhune asked whether Ngoako Ramatlhodi (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2024-11-27-ngoako-ramatlhodi-appointed-first-bapedi-nation-prime-minister/), the former ANC Limpopo chairperson and national executive committee member, was properly appointed as the prime minister of the Bapedi ethnic group. ..
