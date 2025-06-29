Opinion

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | My toolbox is bigger than yours

29 June 2025 - 00:00
Lebogang Mokoena Community Manager
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It's hard to compete with a DIY-crazy neighbour with an immaculate lawn, says the writer. Stock photo.
It's hard to compete with a DIY-crazy neighbour with an immaculate lawn, says the writer. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/alexsipetyy

I have a sneaking suspicion the missus has a trove of statements at the ready to get me to do things around the house.

Don’t get me wrong, I am by no means a slouch when it comes to housework. I am the proud owner of a toolbox, a drill, an electric sander, an angle grinder, garden sheers, a trimmer and a lawnmower. If anything, I am the envy of my peers and a prime example of a good husband.

However, this was not always the case, and I think I know why.

There is nothing more annoying than having a neighbour with a beautiful garden and a garage full of do-it-yourself tools. Trust me, they are the worst. You would think that having a neighbour with a loud stereo system would drive you to the edge, and that might be true, but wait till the missus says: “What a lovely garden Vusi has, don’t you think?”

Those words will prompt even the most languid of men into action. And of course, these words are delivered on a beautiful Saturday morning following a week of replying “Kind regards” to strange requests.

This country needs some 'man bites dog' news

One of the most fruitful things to do when the procrastination bug hits and I’m in deep in my work avoidance trance is to veg out on the couch, ...
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

I’m sure we have all been rudely awoken by the sound of a top-of-the-line lawnmower roaring to life at 7am on a weekend, the culprit being your DIY-crazed neighbour Vusi tending to his immaculate lawn. Vusi also services his own car and struts around in a Comrades Marathon finisher's T-shirt, has a head full of hair and owns several pairs of jean shorts. An all-round terrible human being.

It is the above events that contributed to this writer traversing the isles at Builders Warehouse on the East Rand at 8am on a Saturday, furiously searching for a metal drill bit and screw extractor. The night before I was the recipient of the words “Can you call that handyman to fix the washing machine?” I swore that day to never let another man enter this house to do what YouTube can guide me through.

No screw, pipe or appliance will be spared from the fire and brimstone I will be dishing out. Vusi will rue the day he fired up that lawnmower

To date I have fixed door handles, sanded down woods of varying textures, fixed leaking geysers, replaced toilet gaskets, cleared clogged refrigerator drip-pan hoses, painted walls, paved walkways, wired electrical lines, calibrated DStv decoders, assembled trampolines and shoved my fist down clogged plumbing. All in the name of love.

I did, however, meet my and YouTube’s match with our washing machine. I am convinced the appliance is possessed by some ancient anti-DIY spirit sent my way by that jean short-wearing charlatan named Vusi.

I tried everything and even went through all the stages of grief. I denied that there was an issue; I mean why would it just break out the blue? I kicked, banged and shook the bloody thing, to no avail. I prayed to the Lord that there might be a loose fitting somewhere that I would just push in and voilà!

But depression soon took hold when I saw that nothing was working and I would have to make the call. But I didn’t accept defeat, instead I blamed the soap manufacturer for using too much chlorine and causing the drive mechanism to clog.

I was at my wits' end and sheepishly took the easy way out. The new washing machine arrived two days later, and like any self-respecting DIYer would do, I read the instruction manual, hid it, blamed the supplier for sending something without the necessary documents, and then assembled it to the applause of my wife and daughter.

Seeing that we are firmly into the colder period of the year, I am slowly building my arsenal for the coming spring and summer months. No screw, pipe or appliance will be spared from the fire and brimstone I will be dishing out. Vusi will rue the day he fired up that lawnmower.

READ MORE

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Bomb squad or flop squad? Dada Morero's bad joke

How many politicians does it take to fix a light bulb? Sounds to me like the service delivery bomb squad is the beginning of a bad joke, writes ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Is baldness to men what menopause is to women?

A look at male balding and the wounded egos of those struggling with it
Lifestyle
2 months ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Yes, old people use TikTok and it's great

An ardent fan of all things trending, my grandmother recently asked what Diddy did with baby oil
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa knew what he was doing firing Whitfield Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Oscar Mabuyane Hogarth
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Act on the Zondo findings first — then maybe we can talk Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Ramaphosa crosses another DA 'red line' and takes it in his stride Opinion
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Information integrity is now more important than ever Opinion

Latest Videos

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+