Punish opponents of apartheid redress
Millions of black South Africans are still waiting for true BEE — not its aberrations such as fronting, tenderpreneurship, cadre employment and so on
29 June 2025 - 00:00
A business friend tells the story of the white chair of a large company who, on hearing a remuneration committee recommendation for a R1m bonus voted for a black female executive, gasped and almost unconsciously asked: “What’s she going to do with all that money?” Now there exactly lies the problem with many white people. ..
