Opinion

Ramaphosa crosses another DA 'red line' and takes it in his stride

29 June 2025 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

Some senior DA members pushed for the party to quit the government of national unity (GNU) at a two-hour federal executive meeting yesterday, but were defeated by a strong camp aligned with leader John Steenhuisen...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | Bavuma's Proteas put South Africa on top of the world Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Trump to Cyril: Fold or fight? Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Who will be up to the task of replacing Rasool as SA's ambassador to ... Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Hold on to your hat, Enoch — there's no taking this GNU for a ride Opinion
  6. CARTOON | Will Ramaphosa's talk of renewal stop the ANC's steady decline? Opinion
  7. CARTOON | Lesufi ‘pushes’ for GNU partners to align with ANC in Bela battle Opinion
  8. CARTOON | Baby steps: ANC, DA in ‘deadly’ tango as GNU marks 100 days Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa knew what he was doing firing Whitfield Opinion
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | A charter not honoured in its hometown Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Act on the Zondo findings first — then maybe we can talk Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Ramaphosa crosses another DA 'red line' and takes it in his stride Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Oscar Mabuyane Hogarth

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS