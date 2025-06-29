The Big Apple turns a shade of pink
Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the Democrats’ mayoral primary in New York City breathes new life into US socialism — and has lessons for South Africa
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic primary in the race for New York City mayor has sent shock waves through US politics. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.