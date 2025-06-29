Time to stop the RAF carnage
Collins Letsoalo is a law unto himself, presiding over over billions of rand
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo, who this week lost his legal bid to overturn his suspension as CEO, claims none but himself has the ability to run the RAF. No doubt he will give that message to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) when it starts its long-overdue inquiry. It could not have come soon enough. ..
