Zohran Mamdani offers fresh hope for younger voters
The old guard, represented by morally compromised former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo, must step aside for youthful talent with new ideas
29 June 2025 - 00:00
It’s difficult to overstate my delight at this week’s news that the US Democratic Party’s nominee to be the mayor of New York City (NYC) is bright and charismatic New York State assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, not its odious former governor and alleged sexual predator Andrew Cuomo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.