Opinion

Zohran Mamdani offers fresh hope for younger voters

The old guard, represented by morally compromised former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo, must step aside for youthful talent with new ideas

29 June 2025 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

It’s difficult to overstate my delight at this week’s news that the US Democratic Party’s nominee to be the mayor of New York City (NYC) is bright and charismatic New York State assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, not its odious former governor and alleged sexual predator Andrew Cuomo. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Distorting jobs data dooms the poor Opinion
  2. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Moscow’s client with fake praise song, fake promises Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | The real cost of running for office Opinion
  4. Wake up, South Africa, and smell the freshly ground diplomatic coffee Opinion
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Customary laws have left women lagging on land ownership Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa knew what he was doing firing Whitfield Opinion
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | A charter not honoured in its hometown Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Act on the Zondo findings first — then maybe we can talk Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Ramaphosa crosses another DA 'red line' and takes it in his stride Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Oscar Mabuyane Hogarth

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS