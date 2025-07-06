False eulogies are the height of dishonesty
It is perhaps the nature of the strange animal that the ANC has become that such a mercurial figure as Mabuza could have wiggled his way into high office
06 July 2025 - 00:00
It’s often stated — obviously to spare the feelings of relatives and friends — that we should not speak ill of the dead. The upshot is we often sing the praises of people with unsavoury or loathsome records or characters as we lower their caskets to internal rest. The wrongs they have done are thereby interred with their bodies. Thus a lie is told, and perpetuated, including by men of the cloth who preside over such burials. ..
